× A teenager survived a shark attack, says people should respect the safety of sharks

NORTH CAROLINA — A teenage girl was bitten by a shark while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of North Carolina Sunday.

The teen was bitten at Fort Macon State Park near Atlantic Beach. Park ranger Paul Terry told CNN affiliate WCTI the girl was bitten while swimming at the beach around 12:20 p.m.

Atlantic Beach Fire Department responded to the park and officials said in a news release that the teen suffered “deep lacerations to her leg, pelvic and hand areas.”

After being treated by Atlantic Beach EMS at the scene, the teen was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Vidant Medical Center identified her as 17-year-old Paige Winter, of New Bern, according to WCTI.

In a statement from Vidant Medical Center sent to WCTI, the hospital confirmed that Winter is recovering from a shark attack and expressed her family’s gratitude to the first responders and beachgoers who helped save her life.

“Despite this unfortunate circumstance, Paige is an unwavering advocate for the marine life and the animals who live in the water. She wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety,” the statement said.

This attack comes a week after a 65-year-old man died in a shark attack while swimming off the coast of Maui.