After crash killed wife, daughter, UW assistant coach focused on recovery, helping others

MADISON — University of Wisconsin officials on Monday, June 3 issued a statement on behalf of Howard Moore and his family after a crash in Michigan that killed his wife and daughter, and left Moore and his son injured.

The statement is below:

“The entire Moore and Barnes family would like to thank everyone for their continued prayers and well-wishes. The love and support from people all over the country has been heartwarming and truly appreciated. Howard is taking steps toward his recovery every day. Many have asked what they can do to help. In lieu of sending flowers or cards — the family is accepting donations to The Moore Foundation. The Moore Foundation was established to mentor, educate and develop the life skills of young people in the Madison and Chicago communities, fostering a culture of non-violence, growth and achievement. Please note that this is the only donation entity being supported by the Moore and Barnes family. For those who wish to donate in person and not online to The Moore Foundation, this can be done at any Park Bank branch in the Greater Madison area. The Moore and Barnes family also ask for your continued prayers.”

Officials on May 27 said Moore, the assistant men’s basketball coach, was up and walking at a hospital after the crash on May 25.

The school also said Moore’s son, Jerell, had been released from a hospital and was in the care of family.

Moore’s wife, Jennifer, and daughter Jaidyn were killed in the crash on the M-14 highway in Washtenaw County. Authorities said a 23-year-old woman was driving west in the eastbound lanes of the Detroit-area freeway when she struck a car head-on that was carrying the Moore family. The woman was also killed.

Moore, a Chicago native, played at Wisconsin from 1990-95 and was head coach at Illinois-Chicago before returning to his alma mater during the 2015-16 season.