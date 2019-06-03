× Brewers’ Josh Hader voted NL Reliever of the Month for May 2019

MILWAUKEE — Josh Hader has been voted the National League Reliever of the Month in an announcement made on Monday, June 3 on MLB Network.

Hader earned his second career monthly award, previously winning in April of last season. Including Corey Knebel, who earned monthly honors last September, Milwaukee relievers have claimed three of the last eight NL Reliever of the Month Awards.

Among Hader’s notable accomplishments so far: