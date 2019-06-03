Brewers’ Josh Hader voted NL Reliever of the Month for May 2019
MILWAUKEE — Josh Hader has been voted the National League Reliever of the Month in an announcement made on Monday, June 3 on MLB Network.
Hader earned his second career monthly award, previously winning in April of last season. Including Corey Knebel, who earned monthly honors last September, Milwaukee relievers have claimed three of the last eight NL Reliever of the Month Awards.
Among Hader’s notable accomplishments so far:
- Appeared in 10 games for Milwaukee, posting a 0.71 ERA with 21 strikeouts and six saves over 12.2 innings of work. Permitted one run on four hits and four walks.
- His performance on May 8th concluded a streak of 14 consecutive games to begin the season with at least one strikeout. Across 18.1 innings, recorded 41 punchouts while permitting just six walks.
- Over the course of his dominant month on the mound, lowered his ERA from 3.68 to 2.30 while posting nine shutout appearances.
- Enters play today with the highest strikeout rate among qualified pitchers in the Majors (17.49 SO/9).