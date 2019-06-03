MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 02: A Carnival Cruise ship is docked at the PortMiami as the company becomes one of the first to be sued under Title III of the Helms-Burton Act at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse on May 02, 2019 in Miami, Florida. The lawsuit filed by Javier Garcia-Bengochea and Mickael Behn claim they are the owners of confiscated property in Cuba and are among the first to file lawsuits against European and American companies doing business on their former properties after the Trump Administration announced that they will allow Title III of the Helms-Burton Act to go into effect.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Carnival to pay $20M for cruise pollution
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 02: A Carnival Cruise ship is docked at the PortMiami as the company becomes one of the first to be sued under Title III of the Helms-Burton Act at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse on May 02, 2019 in Miami, Florida. The lawsuit filed by Javier Garcia-Bengochea and Mickael Behn claim they are the owners of confiscated property in Cuba and are among the first to file lawsuits against European and American companies doing business on their former properties after the Trump Administration announced that they will allow Title III of the Helms-Burton Act to go into effect.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI — Carnival Corp. has reached a settlement with federal prosecutors in which the world’s largest cruise line agreed to pay a $20 million penalty for its ships continuing to pollute the oceans despite promising years ago to stop.
A Miami federal judge approved the settlement Monday after Carnival CEO Arnold Donald pleaded guilty on the company’s behalf to six probation violations related to illegal discharging of waste water, plastics and other harmful material.
Carnival also agreed to a number of steps to improve compliance with environmental laws.
The company was on probation from a 2016 conviction for discharging oily wastes from its Princess Cruise Lines ships. That included a $40 million fine.
Miami-based Carnival operates nine cruise brands and 105 ships worldwide.