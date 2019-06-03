× Carnival to pay $20M for cruise pollution

MIAMI — Carnival Corp. has reached a settlement with federal prosecutors in which the world’s largest cruise line agreed to pay a $20 million penalty for its ships continuing to pollute the oceans despite promising years ago to stop.

A Miami federal judge approved the settlement Monday after Carnival CEO Arnold Donald pleaded guilty on the company’s behalf to six probation violations related to illegal discharging of waste water, plastics and other harmful material.

Carnival also agreed to a number of steps to improve compliance with environmental laws.

The company was on probation from a 2016 conviction for discharging oily wastes from its Princess Cruise Lines ships. That included a $40 million fine.

Miami-based Carnival operates nine cruise brands and 105 ships worldwide.