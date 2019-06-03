× Final live tour: Mystery Science Theater 3000 coming to Miller High Life Theatre with original host/creator

MILWAUKEE — The award-winning television comedy “Mystery Science Theater 3000” is coming to Milwaukee’s Miller High Life Theatre Nov. 2 — with original host/creator Joel Hodgson — in his final live tour.

According to a news release, “The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour” will feature a never-before-screened film: “No Retreat, No Surrender.”

Following the “Watch Out for Snakes! Tour” in 2017 and “30th Anniversary Tour” in 2018, Hodgson will don the red jumpsuit one final time as Joel Robinson to host Mystery Science

Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour alongside the world’s only movie riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy.

The show gives fans the chance to sit in the same theater with their favorite characters and promises all of the MST3K signatures and rapid-fire hilarity that have built MST3K’s loyal following over more than 30 years: a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, silly sketches, and Hodgson in the red jumpsuit as host Joel Robinson, the release said.

“This is our third national tour, and it’s bigger than the first two combined!,” said Hodgson in the release. “I really wanted to do something special since it’s my farewell tour with MST3K Live. Also, Tom, Crow, and Gypsy have become such great live performers, I decided to give them the ultimate challenge: a movie riffing robot circus!”

Premiering in 1988 on KTMA-TV in Minneapolis, MST3K has earned its place in history as one of the Top 100 TV Shows of all time (Time, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly), receiving multiple Emmy® nominations, and a Peabody Award along the way. Following a recordsetting Kickstarter campaign, the series was revived in 2017 with all new episodes now streaming on Netflix.

Tickets for the Nov. 2 show in Milwaukee go on sale Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the Miller High Life Theatre box office near 6th and Kilbourn. Tickets cost $33, $48 and $68.

CLICK HERE to learn more.