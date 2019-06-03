‘Healthier living:’ Mayor Barrett kicks off 2019 ‘Walk 100 Miles in 100 Days Challenge’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Monday, June 3 kicked off his 2019 Walk 100 Miles in 100 Days Challenge in the City Hall Rotunda.

The kick-off announcement was followed by a one-mile walk to Fiserv Forum, where they were greeted by the Milwaukee Bucks’ mascot, Bango.

According to a press release, Mayor Barrett created the Walk 100 Miles in 100 Days Challenge in 2013 with the belief that when residents walk alongside people in their community, relationships are formed and our city becomes stronger.

Walk 100’s overall goal is to increase physical activity among residents while promoting Milwaukee’s unique neighborhoods. Throughout the summer, Walk 100 partners with community organizations, elected officials, and residents to host walks in all corners of the city.

Every step counts. Participants can walk on their own, in a group or join one of the many community walks to work toward the goal of walking 100 miles in 100 days.

During this period, walkers can track and monitor their progress on the program’s web site. Individual participants will also have the ability to see what upcoming walks will be taking place in the community. For more information on how to register visit Milwaukee.gov/walk100.

Program participants will have a chance to win various prizes by hitting certain benchmarks over the course of the 100 days. All participants who complete the 100 mile goal at the end of the 100th day will be eligible for the program’s prize drawing in September.