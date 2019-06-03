‘It’s sad:’ Parking lot plan could mean removal of memorial tree for Plymouth students killed 35 years ago

PLYMOUTH — Thirty-five years ago, a tree was planted at Plymouth High School in memory of two students killed in a horrific crash, and now, there are plans to replace that memorial with a parking lot.

The tree means so much to Brian and Ellynee Johnson, and the superintendent said when they realized the tree was a memorial, it was decided they needed to meet with the family about the parking lot plan.

“It brings back sad memories,” said Ellynee Johnson. “If there had been a stop sign by the tracks where they were killed, they would have stopped and seen the train.”

Brian and Ellynee Johnson’s children, Lisa and Brad Johnson were killed when their vehicle was struck by a train in 1984. In their memory, a tree was planted in front of Plymouth High School.

“For us, it’s just wonderful to look at that tree. It’s as beautiful as they were. It’s grown strong and sturdy throughout the years,” said Ellynee Johnson.

The Plymouth School District’s plans for a parking lot put the memorial in jeopardy.

“It was just a surprise,” said Ellynee Johnson.

“Well, I just think it’s sad because I don’t think it was thought through,” said Christine Schumacher who used to work for the Plymouth School District.

The plan would require the removal of the tree, but Superintendent Carrie Dassow said she was meeting with the family to make sure Brad and Lisa Johnson’s memory would be respected.

“We’re hoping that we can both come up with a solution to keep it where it is,” said Ellynee Johnson.

The Johnsons said they visit the tree several times a year, and remember how it started.

“It was a stick — about three feet high,” said Ellynee Johnson. “I think they’re smiling down on us now, proud.”

School district officials said it was important to meet with the family before making a decision regarding the memorial.