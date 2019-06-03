Lake Geneva Restaurant Week: 9 days of delicious dining for a cause

LAKE GENEVA --  It's Lake Geneva Restaurant Week! Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a taste.

About Lake Geneva Restaurant Week (website)

Restaurant Week - Nine Days of Delicious Dining For a Cause. With each meal out, you have the opportunity to vote for one of six charities in the running for the $5,000 “Charity Check.” At the end of your meal, look for the ballot presented with the bill. The top vote recipient at the end of the week will receive $5,000 to invest in its mission. This is made possible through the generous support of Lake Geneva Country Meats.

