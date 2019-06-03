Make FOX6 your default ‘power on’ channel on Spectrum Cable, here is how

MILWAUKEE -- If you are watching FOX6 on Spectrum Cable, you may have noticed a change recently. When you turn on your TV, you are now automatically tuned into Spectrum News 1.
If you are a loyal FOX6 view, you can make channel 6 your default channel. Follow these simple instructions -- which should take less than a minute:
- Start by turning to channel 6
- On your remote control, click the SETTINGS button
- On the bottom of your screen, scroll to the right to DISPLAY and click that
- Select the POWER ON CHANNEL
- Lastly, click LAST CHANNEL
That's it! Settings vary by receiver. But this should work for a lot of you. Now you can catch our FOX6 newscasts from the moment you turn on your TV.