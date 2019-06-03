× Mayor Tom Barrett kicks off Wisconsin Bike Week by riding Bublr bike to City Hall

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, along with members of Milwaukee’s Common Council, the Wisconsin Bike Fed, Bublr Bikes and DPW staff, kicked off Wisconsin Bike Week on Monday morning, June 3. They did so by riding to work. In the mayor’s case, it was to City Hall.

The mayor jumped on a Bublr bike from his and headed towards downtown with other riders in tow. Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton kicked off his ride from 10th and Capitol. Alderman Nik Kovac started at Gordon Park. Alderman Tony Zielinski kicked off his ride to work from Zillman Park.

Wisconsin Bike Week is June 1 – 8.