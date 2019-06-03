Violent 24 hours: 3 dead, 4 injured in 6 separate incidents in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Three people were killed and four others were injured in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 2. The incidents happened at six different crime scenes.

According to police, around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 24th and Becher to investigate the sudden death of a 53-year-old woman. Detectives worked closely with a Forensic Investigator from the Medical Examiner’s Office and determined that the victim’s death was suspicious.

A cause of death has not been identified, but detectives are treating the investigation as a homicide. A suspect has been taken into custody.

Around 1:00 p.m, a subject walked into a Milwaukee police district station and stated that she stabbed a 54-year-old woman in an apartment near 26th and W. National Avenue at about 2:00 a.m.

Officers responded to the location and located a victim that had been stabbed multiple times. The victim died from her injuries.

The suspect was then taken into custody. Circumstances that led to the stabbing are still being investigated.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. The two victims were taken to local hospitals by the Milwaukee Fire Department. The investigation is on-going.

At about 2:25 a.m., Milwaukee police responded to the area of 12th Street and Concordia for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find two 17-year-old boys suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds. The shooting took place inside of a house in that area.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. The two victims were conveyed to local hospitals by the Milwaukee Fire Department. The investigation is on-going.

At 2:50 a.m., a shooting was reported in the area of 9th and Ring. Officers located a 32-year-old man suffering from a serious, but not-fatal gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was shot while seated in a vehicle that crashed into a fence.

Further details of the shooting are still being investigated. The Milwaukee Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital.

Around 3:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 28th and Wright to check the welfare of an unresponsive subject sitting in a car. Upon arrival, officer discovered that a 38-year-old man had been shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

The approximate time that the victim was shot has not yet been determined. The investigation is on-going.

At 4:40 p.m., a 35-year-old man walked into a local hospital seeking treatment for his gunshot wounds. The victim stated that at about 4:00 p.m. he was walking in the area of 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue when he heard several gunshots coming from an unknown location. The victim states that he felt pain and realized that he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital by an associate and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot injury.