Need birthday party ideas for your kids? New, local guide packed with options to pick from

Posted 11:11 am, June 3, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Have a birthday party to plan this year? Calie Herbst with Miltown Moms joins Real Milwaukee with a look at the new guide packed with party ideas for every age and interest. Miltown Moms recently launched their 2019 birthday guide. It allows you to search for party options ranging from laser tag to a hip hop dance party and so much more.

