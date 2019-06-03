MILWAUKEE -- Have a birthday party to plan this year? Calie Herbst with Miltown Moms joins Real Milwaukee with a look at the new guide packed with party ideas for every age and interest. Miltown Moms recently launched their 2019 birthday guide. It allows you to search for party options ranging from laser tag to a hip hop dance party and so much more.
Need birthday party ideas for your kids? New, local guide packed with options to pick from
-
June 3
-
Michigan police bring back-up when nobody attends boy’s birthday party
-
TMZ: Dennis Rodman allegedly slapped a man at his own birthday party
-
No air, don’t care: Professor Maria from Mad Science demonstrates experiments in adding, removing air
-
Community baby shower happening this weekend to benefit moms-to-be
-
-
Ohio boy celebrates 1st birthday in hospital while waiting for heart transplant
-
In mother’s honor, brothers set cycling goal of 4K miles, $4K ‘for rural families facing cancer’
-
‘This is where I want to be:’ Bucks’ fans pack Deer District for Game 3 vs. Pistons
-
Wisconsin Democrats gather in Milwaukee for state convention
-
Woman fatally shot by armed men who showed up to birthday party uninvited
-
-
Going to the Bucks game, watch party? Take note of this traffic closure
-
Text to wrong number leads to acts of kindness for North Carolina mother
-
‘Everyone’s going nuts!’ Bucks fans in Milwaukee support the Deer while they play in Boston