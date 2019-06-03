Open Record: Balanced lens

Posted 5:00 am, June 3, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Open Record, Amanda St. Hilaire takes an in-depth look at a school district with a history of harassment and the larger impact on educational and workplace culture. Jenna Sachs weighs the arguments over a hotel reservation policy that restricts certain guests. Bryan Polcyn reveals what he’s willing to share on social media.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Open Record”via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: “Open Record”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.