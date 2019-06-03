Police bust underage drinking party after hours at Menomonee Falls restaurant

MENOMONEE FALLS — Nearly two dozen people were nabbed for underage drinking at a Menomonee Falls restaurant. It all unfolded at Su Casa Grande after restaurant hours.

The doors of Su Casa Grande were already closed to the public for the night.

“We received word at around 1 a.m.,” said Capt. Jeff Knop of Menomonee Falls Police Department.

Menomonee Fall police say they were tipped off through a social media invite that “a large underage alcohol party was occurring at this location.”

“So our officers responded along with some deputies from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department to investigate,” Knop said.

Police say “approximately 50 people between the ages of 16 and 22” were in the restaurant.

“23 of those people were found to be under the age of 21 and had been drinking,” Knop said.

All 23 were cited. Underage drinking tickets in Menomonee Falls can range from $98 to $854. Authorities will not say how the group got into the restaurant after hours. But they will say how they got home — a call home.

“We arranged for parents of those who were cited and had been drinking underage to come to that location and take custody of their children,” Knop said.

In the meantime, Capt. Knop said the bust should serve to remind teens and parents of the consequences that can come from underage drinking.

“Everything from overdoses to reckless driving to disorderly conduct to traffic crashes causing damage, injury, maybe even death,” Knop said.

A restaurant manager FOX6 News spoke with on Monday, June 3 had no comment.

Police say because this is an ongoing investigation, they are not saying whether the restaurant is facing any fines or closure at this time.