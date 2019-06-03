× Police: Man confronted, shot burglar at Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police responded to a Nashville apartment complex after a man confronted and shot a burglar.

The incident happened early Monday morning, June 3 at the Mosaic apartments on Patricia Drive, not far from Murfreesboro Pike.

Metro Nashville police said the man who lived in the unit confronted the burglar who “wasn’t in his right mind.”

The man got inside after using a chair to shatter the patio door.

When the burglar wouldn’t leave, the man shot him in the leg, police said. He was expected to be OK.

The burglar’s name was not released.