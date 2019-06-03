× Police seek 6-year-old girl considered ‘critically missing’

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Monday night, June 3 asked for help locating a 6-year-old girl considered “critically missing.”

Police said Cierra Warren was last seen near 68th and Main around 3 p.m. Monday.

She was described as black, standing 4’5″ tall and weighing 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, gray T-shirt, gray pants, and gray shoes, with her hair in a triple ponytail.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.