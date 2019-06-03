× Police: Training grenade dropped off at Port Washington Police Department

PORT WASHINGTON — A training grenade was dropped off at the Port Washington Police Department Monday, June 3.

Police said around 4 p.m., a woman walked into the lobby carrying a white plastic bag and explained she and her husband were cleaning out their garage when they came upon the grenade. She said she placed it in the plastic bag and drove to the police department, requesting that police accept it and dispose of it.

An officer met with her and ushered her out of the building — placing the bag and its contents a safe distance away.

Wisconsin Avenue was closed between Washington and Jackson, and the Milwaukee Police Department’s Bomb Squad was requested.

Around 5:30 p.m., MPD arrived and quickly determined this was a training grenade that presented no danger. The scene was cleared by about 5:45 p.m.