Sheriff: Driver out on bond arrested after marijuana found in vehicle; 8-month-old child was passenger

RACINE — A Milwaukee man out on bond for possession of THC was arrested during a traffic stop in Racine County on Sunday afternoon, June 2.

Racine County sheriff’s officials said the 23-year-old man was stopped for a traffic offense in Racine when a deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver admitted he was out on bond, and that there was marijuana in the vehicle. He further admitted to smoking a blunt about an hour before he was stopped. He said he owned the 2.1 grams of marijuana recovered from the vehicle, and admitted to using suboxone without a prescription earlier in the day.

There were two passengers in the vehicle — a 23-year-old woman and an 8-month-old child.

The man was arrested for operating a vehicle with a restricted controlled substance with a child under 16, possession of THC (repeater), felony bail jumping and operating after suspension.

He was being held at the Racine County Jail on more than $10,000 bond.

The child’s mother was found to be sober, and she and the child were released from the scene.

