Wauwatosa East HS senior excited to play beach volleyball at Missouri State

WAUWATOSA -- Chloe Tome is a senior at Wauwatosa East High School. She plays beach volleyball. Chloe says she loves indoor volleyball, but beach volleyball is her passion. Her father played beach volleyball and inspired her to play the sport. She says Wisconsin might not be the best place to play beach volleyball, but says Bradford Beach has great sand and is underrated. Chloe will attend Missouri State in the fall and play beach volleyball for the university.

