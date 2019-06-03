LIVE: Release of the SpaceX Dragon and departure from International Space Station scheduled for 11:02 a.m.

Wauwatosa police arrest 2 suspected in armed robbery of woman outside restaurant

Posted 10:22 am, June 3, 2019

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police say numerous tips from people who recognized two armed robbery suspects led to their arrest on Friday, May 31. The suspects now in custody are each 17 years old. Charges are pending.

The two are suspected of robbing a woman outside the Qdoba restaurant on Mayfair Road near Bluemound Road on the evening of May 27.

Police said shortly before 6:30 p.m., a female victim was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot outside the restaurant. The men then demanded the victim drive them to the area near 79th and Capitol, where they fled on foot after stealing a cellphone and other property.

