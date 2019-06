× 1 arrested for OWI after crash injured 3 near Bolivar and Howell

MILWAUKEE — One person was arrested for OWI after a bad crash on Monday afternoon, June 3 near Bolivar and Howell.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles, and happened shortly before 4 p.m.

Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The extent of injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.