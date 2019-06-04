× Bloody Mary Festival WI: Officials reveal list of participants who will compete for ‘Best Bloody in WI’

MILWAUKEE — Officials on Tuesday, June 4 revealed the list of participants taking part in Milwaukee’s inaugural Bloody Mary Festival Wisconsin on Saturday and Sunday, June 22 and 23 at Fiserv Forum. The participants will compete for the title of “Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin.”

Summer 2019 marks the first time this national festival will take place in the Badger State.

According to a news release, the participants constitute a wide range of innovative and crafty Bloody Mary mixes, curated by a team of Bloody Mary aficionados and made by local bars and restaurants from across the state.

All Bloody Marys will be mixed with Deep Eddy Vodka.

A panel of industry judges will select the “Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin,” while guests will have the opportunity to taste them all before voting for their favorite via the “People’s Choice Award.”

The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin participants will be divided among the festival’s three sessions. Each session will include 12 or more Bloody Marys for guests to enjoy.

Participants are listed below. More participants will be named in the coming weeks, officials said.

AJ Bombers

Ambassador Hotel

Arty’s Legendary Cocktails

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

Brunch

Café Bavaria

Centraal Grand Café and Tappery

Crafty Cow

Cutwater Spirits

Dicken’s Grille & Spirits

Dublin Sports Bar & Grill

Elsie Mae’s Canning and Pies

Harbor Lights

Jimmy Luv’s Bloody Mary Mix

Juneau Lanes

Milwaukee Ale House

Miss Mary’s Morning Elixir

Nan’s Naughty & Nice

OMG Bloody Mary Cocktails

Pepi’s Pub & Grill

Remedy Bloody Mary Mix

Sobelman’s Pub & Grill

Spitfires on State

Spooky Craft Cocktails

Sportsman’s Red Neck Juice

Steering Cocktails

Steny’s Tavern & Grill

Tally Ho

Terry Sisley

The Loaded Slate

There will be two sessions on Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and from 3-6 p.m. and one session on Sunday from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The general admission cost is $45.50 and $55.50 for an early entrance VIP ticket.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Hunger Task Force, the festival’s benefit partner.

Vendors thus far announced include Beepa’s Beans, Colonel Pabst, Mandy’s Mood Foods, PhiloÇoffia Coffee Co., Pop’s Kettle Corn, Rude Brew Kombucha, Slide Gourmet Potato Chips, SoulBoxer Cocktail Co., Sprecher Brewery, Sweet P’s Pantry, That Salsa Lady and WisConian Delectables.

Additionally, local groove jazz band Groove Grease will perform each day of the festival.