‘Cheers to Milwaukee:’ Violent Femmes to headline free summer concert June 6 at The Riverside

MILWAUKEE — Miller Brewing and The Riverside Theater are keeping their summer tradition going by teaming up once again to help Milwaukee residents enjoy a free summer concert.

In its third year, “Cheers to Milwaukee” will take place on Thursday, June 6 at 8 p.m. at The Riverside Theater, with the Violent Femmes headlining.

Though the event is free for those 21 and older, patrons who plan to attend must have a ticket. A limited number will be available at the following locations starting Thursday, May 30 until they run out. Fans are encouraged to get them early, as this is a first come, first served event.

The Girl in the Moon shop located at the Miller Brewery (opens at 10 a.m.)

The Riverside Theater Box Office (opens at 12 p.m.)

The Pabst Theater Box Office (opens at 12 p.m.)

The Summerfest Box Office (opens at 10 a.m.)

Miller Brewing will also be buying beers across the community throughout the afternoon leading up to the concert. Residents should be on the lookout at their favorite drinking spots for a chance to toast the arrival of summer together with a refreshing brew.