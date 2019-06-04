× Downtown Milwaukee’s oldest, largest open-air market opens for business Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The Westown Farmers’ Market returns to Zeidler Union Square on Wednesday, June 5.

The Westown Farmers’ Market is open every Wednesday, June 5 – October 30 (except July 3) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market hosts 10+ lunch vendors which include a variety of food trucks, local restaurants and food carts. Shoppers can also enjoy prepared food selections, handcrafted art, and locally grown produce from over 40 onsite vendors during the peak of the season.

New vendors for this year’s market include:

Mo’s Salads: Garden salads with veggies and proteins

Better Together Café: Espresso, milkshakes, and bakery items

Pete’s Pops: refreshing and uniquely flavored popsicles

Community Bakers: Gluten-free baking mixes

Copper Skys & Stones: Hand crafted jewelry and accessories – Green Bear Fresh Produce: Locally grown vegetables

For a list of all vendors expected at this year’s market, you are encouraged to CLICK HERE.