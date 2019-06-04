Fatal crash: Woman dies after vehicle strikes culvert, tree in Kenosha County

Posted 9:28 am, June 4, 2019

KENOSHA COUNTY — One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Kenosha County Saturday morning, June 1. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Cynthia Maricle.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to a crash on Highway AH (89th St.) around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, the operator of the vehicle was deceased.

The investigation revealed a 2004 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling on Highway AH when it left the roadway, striking a culvert and a tree.  The operator of the Chevrolet Aveo was found deceased at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained.

The investigation is still active.

