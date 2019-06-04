LIVE: President Trump holds joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May

Kenneth Freeman, charged in murder of Carlie Beaudin, expected back in court

Posted 5:40 am, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:56AM, June 4, 2019

Kenneth Freeman

MILWAUKEE -- Kenneth Freeman -- the man charged in the murder of Carlie Beaudin, is expected back in court Tuesday, June 4

Beaudin, 33, a Froedtert Hospital nurse practitioner, was found brutally beaten in a hospital parking structure on Jan. 25. Prosecutors say Freeman followed Beaudin in a Froedtert Hospital parking structure on the morning of Jan. 25. He allegedly kicked and stomped Beaudin roughly 40 times in the head and neck before ditching her body. Prosecutors say the attack was captured on security cameras.

Carlie Beaudin (PHOTO: Daisy Foundation)

On Tuesday, March 12 a judge found Freeman "not competent to refuse psychotropic medication or treatment due to mental illness." The court ordered Freeman commitment for treatment for incompetency.

The case was adjourned until June 4 -- when a doctor's report on Freeman is expected to be filed.

