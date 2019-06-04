Kenneth Freeman, charged in murder of Carlie Beaudin, expected back in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Kenneth Freeman -- the man charged in the murder of Carlie Beaudin, is expected back in court Tuesday, June 4

Beaudin, 33, a Froedtert Hospital nurse practitioner, was found brutally beaten in a hospital parking structure on Jan. 25. Prosecutors say Freeman followed Beaudin in a Froedtert Hospital parking structure on the morning of Jan. 25. He allegedly kicked and stomped Beaudin roughly 40 times in the head and neck before ditching her body. Prosecutors say the attack was captured on security cameras.

The case is now adjourned until June 4 -- when a doctor's report on Freeman is expected to be filed.

On Tuesday, March 12 a judge found Freeman "not competent to refuse psychotropic medication or treatment due to mental illness." The court ordered Freeman commitment for treatment for incompetency.

