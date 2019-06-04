× Kenosha men charged after pills, cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana recovered during traffic stop

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two Kenosha men are facing charges after drugs were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Mount Pleasant Monday night, June 3.

Travis Tornes, 22, of Kenosha faces five felonies:

Possession with intent to deliver narcotics, second and subsequent offense

Possession with intent to deliver THC, less than 200 grams, second and subsequent offense

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine, greater than one to five grams, second and subsequent offense

Possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, second and subsequent offense

Possession with intent to deliver designer drugs, less than three grams, second and subsequent offense

Jacob Fox, 20, of Kenosha faces one felony count of possession with intent to deliver THC, less than 200 grams.

The traffic stop took place shortly before 9 p.m. when a Mount Pleasant police officer on patrol spotted a speeding vehicle — traveling at 67 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone on South Drive near State Highway 31. When the traffic stop was conducted, the officer noted an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police said Fox was driving, and Tornes was a passenger, along with a female.

According to police, the following was found in a bag belonging to Tornes:

66 Oxycodone pills

34 Alprazolam pills

3.5 grams of cocaine

28 MDMA pills

6.5 grams of marijuana

$4,000 in cash

Police said 29 grams of marijuana was found in the trunk, and Fox admitted it was his.

Fox and Tornes were in court Tuesday, June 4 for their initial court appearances. Cash bond was set at $20,000 for Tornes, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 13.

Cash bond was set at $400 for Fox, and a preliminary hearing was set for June 20.