Krispy Kreme giving out 1 million doughnuts on Friday, June 7 🍩

WEST ALLIS — National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 7, and Krispy Kreme wants you to celebrate with them.

Krispy Kreme has set a goal to give away one million doughnuts, but they need your help to do it.

It’s easy to participate. Just head to Krispy Kreme on Friday, June 7, and they’ll give you any doughnut for free.

If they hit their goal, Krispy Kreme says they’ll have another giveway for their new doughnut later in June.

The Krispy Kreme store located at 2900 S. 108th Street in West Allis is participating in the giveaway.