Make FOX6 your default ‘power on’ channel on Spectrum Cable, here is how

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you are watching FOX6 on Spectrum Cable, you may have noticed a change recently. When you turn on your TV, you are now automatically tuned into Spectrum News 1.

If you are a loyal FOX6 viewer, you can make channel 6 your default channel. Follow these simple instructions -- which should take less than a minute:

Start by turning on your television On your remote control, click the SETTINGS button On the bottom of your screen, scroll to the right to DISPLAY and click that Select the POWER ON CHANNEL Lastly, SCROLL DOWN and SELECT "6 WITI"

That's it! Settings vary by receiver. But this should work for a lot of you. Now you can catch our FOX6 newscasts from the moment you turn on your TV.