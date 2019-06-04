‘Making it very difficult:’ Rainy spring could spell disaster for Wisconsin farmers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- Our extremely rainy spring could spell disaster for farmers -- forcing many to go out of business.

Work never stops on the farm. But one of the biggest issues facing farmers right now is being able to get anything done.

"Well, my crop consultant told one of my neighbors that he's out scouting my fields in life jackets," said Bob Roden, farmer.

Roden's farm is in West Bend. This year's farming season has been frustrating.

"As you can see, it's going to be a long time before we try to get anything planted -- if we get anything planted in it this year at all," Roden said.

Soggy fields, drowned crops, and low buying prices... They are all a recipe for disaster said Patti Roden with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.

"Some farmers don't have any crops planted right now -- and that's making it very difficult," Patti Roden said. "All the prices along the board have been very low for many years now."

That means for those farmers trying to grow crops, there is not guarantee it will be good enough to sell or even survive.

"My family's farm has about only 25 percent of their seeds in the ground," Patti Roden said.

When farmers are not getting payments, they are not making payments.

"A lot of them need to have a very good relationship with their local banker in order to make sure that payments are being made," Patti Roden said.

Bob Roden said he has what it takes to ride the storms out.

"That's the nature of a farmer. You always hope for a better year," Bob Roden said. "There's work to be done no matter what on the farm."

Outside of controlling the weather, there is not a whole lot anyone can do to resolve this situation. Farmers tell FOX6 News, if you want to support them, go to farmers markets and buy their products.