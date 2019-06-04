× Man rented exotic car then killed another man in suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS — Early Sunday morning, a green McLaren hit a parked car at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, killing a man inside the parked car.

LVMPD said the man driving the McLaren, Stanley Butler of Washington appeared to have been speeding and under the influence, so he was arrested.

Dream Exotic Car Rentals confirmed the car was rented by Butler from them. They said he rented it almost a full day before the crash and when he rented the car, he was not under the influence and passed all of the requirements to rent one of their cars.

The man killed in the crash has been identified as Joshua Badell. The passenger in the McLaren is in critical condition and Butler sustained serious injuries.

The moments immediately following the crash were caught on camera by Paul Klein, owner of 702 Motoring, who declined to comment but said he heard the crash, ran outside, called 911 and then took a video of the scene, showing the green McLaren destroyed and the Toyota Camry flipped upside down.