Man taken into custody after locking himself inside Port Washington home with guns

PORT WASHINGTON — A man was taken into custody Monday night, June 3 in Port Washington after locking himself inside a home with guns.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 p.m. deputies attempted to serve a temporary restraining order and order for removal from a residence to a 53-year-old man residing on Northwoods Dr. in the Town of Port Washington.

The subject refused to comply with deputy’s orders and concealed himself in a room where he had access to several firearms. After several failed attempts to make contact with the subject, the Ozaukee County Metro Special Response Team (SRT) responded.

Ozaukee County Metro SRT members were able to make contact with the subject inside the residence and take him into custody without further incident.

The Saukville Police Department and Port Washington Fire/Rescue also assisted with the incident.

Officials say there is no danger to the public at this time.