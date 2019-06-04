Salvation Army, Milwaukee Brewers team up to host annual Feed The Kids Kickoff

MILWAUKEE — The Salvation Army and the Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, June 4 that they are teaming up to host the annual Feed The Kids Kickoff.

At Tuesday’s kickoff, volunteers prepared 1,200 bag lunches for children living in Milwaukee’s under-served neighborhoods. After the kickoff (June 17 to Aug. 23), volunteers will prepare about 1,500 lunches per day.

The lunches, which contain a sandwich, cheese stick, snack (every Friday) and 100% fruit juice will then be distributed to children in 21 different neighborhoods (three routes) on Milwaukee’s north and south sides.

The Feed The Kids program has provided more than 2 million meals to hungry children in Milwaukee County since 1990. The Brewers have been long time partners of the program.

