OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — State Representative Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) was called into action on Tuesday, June 4 — but not over a bill pending in Madison.

Steineke was on Highway 41 in Outagamie County around 3:30 p.m. when he said it looked like a car near him clipped a semi while switching lanes.

This happened right in front of me on my way home. Car was partially submerged in the ditch. Pulled the driver out & because the driver was wearing a seat belt, they escaped w/no apparent injuries. Seat belts save lives, please #BUCKLEUP pic.twitter.com/xHGAqESFHU — Jim Steineke (@jimsteineke) June 4, 2019

Steineke apparently pulled the driver out of the rolled over car. He told FOX6’s Ben Handelman in a text, “No doubt in my mind the driver would have been in serious trouble without the seat belt.”