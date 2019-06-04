LIVE: All EB and WB lanes on I-94 from Cty Rd F to Cty Rd P are closed due to police incident in Oconomowoc area

‘Significant impact:’ There’s a new gathering space in downtown Milwaukee called Postman’s Porch

Posted 5:30 pm, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:43PM, June 4, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday, June 4 to commemorate a new gathering space at Postman Square in downtown Milwaukee -- "Postman’s Porch."

It's an island in a sea of roads. The traffic triangle created created by Plankinton Avenue, Wells Street and 2nd Street was once not so green.

"It was a little grungy," said Morgan Sampson, Brunch owner.

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, in partnership with neighborhood businesses and residents, transformed the underutilized traffic triangle into a morning, midday and after-hours meeting spot.

What was once an ill-kept dog park is now a place to sit, read a book, or have a cup of coffee. Brunch is just one of the surrounding businesses and property owners to donate towards the space.

"We love coming over here. We love being a part of the park, and to see it revitalized and turned into something that anybody can use only benefits us as well," said Sampson.

"You look at the small space, but you recognize it's really going to be a nice, significant impact with the density of the people who live, and work, and play in this neighborhood," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21.

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 will help keep this space clean and landscaped. Brunch will help keep watch of the tables and chairs.

There will be acoustic sets by local singers and songwriters on June 25, July 23, Aug. 20 and Sept. 24.  Plus, visitors can mail a Milwaukee-themed postcard, courtesy of VISIT Milwaukee, with a commemorative Postman’s Porch stamp.

