‘Swinging, climbing:’ Boundless Adventures ‘is a combination of a high ropes course and a zip lining park’

BRISTOL -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Boundless Adventures in Bristol. Boundless Adventures is a zip-line and aerial park with nine courses to explore. Located in Bristol Woods Park, the courses combine high ropes courses with zip-lining.

At Boundless Adventures, we build and operate the most challenging and unique aerial adventure parks in the nation.

Every Boundless park is created in the spirit of helping people of all ages and skill levels challenge their boundaries by swinging, climbing, balancing, traversing, and zip lining through our tree-top adventures!