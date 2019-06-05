Answer all questions: Child development expert addresses nudity in your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When you have babies and toddlers, running from the shower to your bedroom naked isn't a big deal. But at what point should we wrap up in a towel in front of our kids? Child development expert, Jessica Lahner with Carroll University, joins Real Milwaukee to help us sort it all out.

A body without clothes on isn't wrong or bad - it's the meaning we make of the nakedness that can be harmful.

For kids - thoughts and feelings about our bodies are neutral territory

Regardless of the choices we make about family nudity, our goal should be to be thoughtful vs. reflexive in how we respond to this issue● Regardless of the choices we make for our family, the message should be:

o Bodies are natural and normal

o We have control and say over who sees our bodies

o Nudity and sexuality are not the same thing

HANDLING AWKWARD MOMENTS

● Answer all questions - avoiding questions or shaming kids when asking communicates that the body part is bad or wrong

● Answer in a matter-of-fact manner

● Use correct names for body parts

Signs that covering up is the way to go:

1. You are starting to feel uncomfortable being naked. Listen to that intuition and transition to requesting privacy.

2. Your child asks you to cover up or tries not to look when you are naked in front of them.

3. Your child requests privacy for themselves.

● In response to these situations, thank them for asking for what they want, and respect your child's new level of comfort without judgement.