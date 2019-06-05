‘Captain in the sky’ T-shirts being sold to benefit Olla family

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The FC Wisconsin soccer league has created a T-shirt in honor of Valentin Olla, the 15-year-old boy who died following a bad crash on I-41.

The gray T-shirts have a design on the front that reads, “Captain in the sky — not all heroes wear capes,” with a hashtag “#FCSTRONG. On the back, there’s Olla’s name is printed with a No. 6.

The shirts are $25 each, with proceeds to benefit the Olla family.

CLICK HERE if you’d like to purchase a T-shirt. Scroll down and click “I Agree” to see the jerseys.

Five Olla brothers were involved in the wreck that happened Wednesday, May 29. They were traveling southbound on I-41 near Holy Hill Road — they were on their way to soccer practice. Their vehicle rolled over. All five brothers were injured in the wreck.

Chief Peter Hoell, Germantown Police Department, said 16-year-old Giovanni Olla was behind the wheel. Olla’s passengers were his younger brothers:

Valentin Olla, 15



Luciano Olla, 13

Alessandro Olla, 9

Vitale Olla, 7

A GoFundMe account has also been established for the Olla family. CLICK HERE to learn more.