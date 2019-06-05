Did you know June is Dairy Month? The Real Milwaukee crew celebrates with Culver’s

Posted 11:52 am, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:53AM, June 5, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know June is Dairy Month? To celebrate the Real Milwaukee team enjoyed some frozen custard from Culver's.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.