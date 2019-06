× ‘Great offers:’ Summerfest officials reveal admission promotions for 2019

MILWAUKEE –Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance has great offers for festival fans, including a variety of admission promotions. The Summerfest 5-Day Pass will be available for only $80, for a limited time, and $5 admission tickets for Throwback Thursday presented by Pick ‘n Save on June 27th are also available – more details are below:

Summerfest 5-Day Pass Available for $80, for a limited time, – offer ends at midnight on Sunday, June 9, 2019 Valid for one general admission to Summerfest per day, on five different days Savings of over 30% off general admission tickets Online only – CLICK HERE

Throwback Thursday presented by Pick ‘n Save –$5.00 admission ticket $5.00 Summerfest general admission tickets available for Throwback Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m., online only at Summerfest.com Enjoy a collection of music through the decades from artists including Foghat, 10,000 Maniacs, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Paul Oakenfold, and more From 12:00 – 6:00 p.m., all beverages will be 50% off (excluding frozen drinks, specialty coffee drinks, and smoothies) For online tickets, CLICK HERE. $5 Throwback Thursday tickets can also be purchased day of event, June 27, 2019, from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. only, at any Summerfest Gate



Visit Summerfest.com for complete details.