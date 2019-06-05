Law enforcement begins 2-day trek on 2 wheels to support Special Olympics Wisconsin

Posted 12:35 pm, June 5, 2019, by

Special Olympics ride kicks off from Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Local law enforcement began a two-day trek on Wednesday morning, June 5 in an effort to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

FOX6 News caught up with law enforcement in Menomonee Falls who are taking part in a bicycle ride to Stevens Point. Their first day of riding takes them about 75 miles to Oshkosh. Day two will get them to Stevens Point — in time for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Special Olympics ride kicks off from Menomonee Falls

“It’s a rush when all the athletes come into the stadium, much like the Olympics. Just talking about it now I’m getting goose pimples. The kids are getting pumped, the officers are there,” said Bob Wagler, one of the riders.

In addition to the ride, there are multiple other Torch Runs which departed from southeast Wisconsin — also supporting Special Olympics.

Special Olympics ride kicks off from Menomonee Falls

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.