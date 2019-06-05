‘Wants to help:’ Lemonade stand in Mount Pleasant fights back against childhood cancer

MOUNT PLEASANT — In a continuing effort to raise funds and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer, a lemonade stand will be held Wednesday, June 5 to Friday, June 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. each day at the Racine County Opportunity Center in Mt. Pleasant during Lemonade Days campaign.

The lemonade stand will benefit childhood cancer research through Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Founded by Alex Scott (1996-2004) in 2004, Lemonade Days is a national event that grew out of Alex’s front yard lemonade stand.

Held every June, an estimated 10,000 volunteers will host over 2,000 lemonade stands around the nation making a difference for children with cancer. Lemonade Days 2019 is set for June 1-9!

If you’re interested in hosting a lemonade stand, visit LemonadeDays.org.

The lemonade stand is being hosted by Zanyiah Kelly, who says that “she just wants to help.”