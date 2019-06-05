Love takes fatal turn in 2 separate weekend homicides 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Two homicides in Milwaukee over the span of one weekend share a disturbing link: romance.

In both instances, the suspect and victim were or had been in a relationship with one another. Court documents show both suspects admitted to the killings.

Near 24th and Becher, Rosa Rivera would die days ahead of her 54th birthday, and her wedding which was supposed to be next month.

Twenty-eight-year-old Luis Mario Ramirez-Oliva, her fiance, is charged with strangling her.

Prosecutors allege Rivera told her fiance she didn't want to have sex. Ramirez-Oliva later admitted to police he grabbed her "by the neck for five to six minutes," then tried stabbing himself with a kitchen knife to "join her in death." When that didn't work, investigators say Ramirez-Oliva called police.

Rivera's death is one of two women killed on Sunday, June 2. The other happened near 26th and National. Police say 36-year-old Tawana Eddmonds stabbed her ex-girlfriend, Cassandra Steward.

A criminal complaint says Eddmonds walked into the police station and admitted to doing it in Steward's apartment building.

Eddmonds told police she woke up, washed her hands, changed clothes, and took two TV's that belonged to Steward and sold them for crack cocaine. She smoked the crack and then walked to the area of Milwaukee Police District 5 -- near Vel R. Phillips and Locust -- to turn herself in.

Carmen Pitre of the Sojourner Family Peace Center says more must be done.

"What I think about is how we need to continue to be vigilant about what we do and how we're doing what we do, so that this life was not lost in vain," Pitre said.

Milwaukee police released the following statement:

"The Milwaukee Police Department has the responsibility of conducting homicide investigations. Of the three recent homicides, the homicide unit was able to solve two with charges being filed against two separate individuals. We hope that by solving these horrific incidents, the families will be able to have some closure. MPD currently has a 94% clearance rate as it relates to homicides."