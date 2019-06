MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has responded to an infant death investigation near 68th and Villard on Wednesday, June 5. Milwaukee police are also on the scene.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

MCMEO responding to an infant death investigation in the 5200 block of N. 68 St. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy scheduled for tomorrow – no further information will be released at this time. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) June 5, 2019

This is a developing story.