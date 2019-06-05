× Mega Millions jackpot is now more than half a billion dollars

Feeling lucky? No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, so now the pot has climbed to $530 million.

The next drawing is Friday, June 7 at 11 p.m. ET, so you have plenty of time to set up your next office pool or remember to swing by the gas station on your way home.

This is the first time the Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded $500 million since last October’s record-breaking $1.5 billion mark.

If you win (and you won’t, but it’s fun to try), you can also take a paltry cash option of $343.9 million.

There are actually more Mega Millions winners than you may think, relatively speaking. They just don’t win the big big, buy-a-bigger-yacht-to-park-your-other-yachts-in money. According to Mega Millions, one ticket won $2 million and four others won $1 million in Tuesday night’s drawing. Hey, it won’t get you a private island, but maybe it’ll be enough to put your kid through college.