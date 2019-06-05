Mount Pleasant PD: K-9 tracks down hit-and-run driver hiding in woods

MOUNT PLEASANT — A driver fled from police on foot after they say he struck a bus stop, damaged a culvert, and jumped a driveway. The wild incident happened in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, June 5.

Mount Pleasant police say around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to Wisconsin Trunk Highway 11 and Oakes Road, after a passenger from inside the vehicle said her ex-boyfriend was driving recklessly with her kids in the car.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic and going 70+ mph.

Police say to avoid a collision with slowing traffic just past Cozy Acres Road, the speeding vehicle went into a ditch, and that’s when the driver struck the bus stop sign, damaged a culvert and jumped a driveway. The vehicle then stopped in a ditch and the driver fled on foot.

A police K-9 from Sturtevant was able to track down the fleeing driver, who was laying on the ground in the woods.

The driver was transported to the Racine County Jail where he was cited for hit-and-run causing injury, along with reckless driving causing injury.

Officials say the passenger who called police suffered an injury to her arm and wrist.