Officer-involved shootings: Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department to offer update at 10 a.m.

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is scheduled to have a news conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5 regarding the officer-involved shootings that took place on WIS 67 near I-94 on Tuesday. FOX6 News will be at the news conference — and provide a live stream on FOX6Now.com and the FOX6 News app.

The standoff and officer-involved shootings began to unfold on Tuesday afternoon around 4:15 p.m. The incident forced authorities to shut down I-94 in both directions — as well as WIS 67, which travels over the interstate. The standoff went on for hours until late Tuesday evening.

Deputy Inspector Patrick Esser with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said late Tuesday the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation would be called in to investigate two officer-involved shootings. He said there was an officer-involved shooting “this afternoon on Highway 67 over I-94,” and “a second, subsequent one.”

Officials stressed there was no further danger to the community as of about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, but noted Highway 67 would be closed for a few more hours.

Early Wednesday, authorities opened I-94 to traffic. But they have yet to open WIS 67 in either direction.

This is a developing story.

