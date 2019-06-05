Packers venture north of the border to take on Raiders in preseason

Posted 1:04 pm, June 5, 2019, by

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 24: Jared Cook #87 of the Oakland Raiders gets tackled by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix #21 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 24, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Oakland Raiders will host the Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada for a preseason Week 3 game on Thursday, Aug. 22. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. CDT kickoff at IG Field.

IG Field is a 33,000-seat, partially covered stadium that serves as the home of the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Canadian Premier League’s Valour FC soccer team. IG Field has played host to many large sporting events including the 103rd Grey Cup, the 2016 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. CDT. Ticket prices range from $75 to $340 CDN (plus taxes and fees).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.