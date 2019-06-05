CEDARBURG — Paint Cedarburg is recognized as the largest gathering of artists in Wisconsin. It’s their chance to put the beautiful sites around town down on their canvas. Cedarburg Artists Guild is hosting the 19th annual Paint Cedarburg event from June 1–8.

During the event, 150 nationally recognized and local artists spend a week painting outside, rain or shine.

Art enthusiasts can enjoy an opportunity to spend time with the artist as they work. With more than 500 paintings exhibited at a variety of price ranges and subjects, Paint Cedarburg offers something for everyone.

Art can be purchased at the Fresh from Cedarburg event and the final exhibition at the Cedarburg Cultural Center.