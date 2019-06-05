× MPD: Baby suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by man near 28th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating “great bodily harm” of a 2-month-old child that happened on Milwaukee’s north side.

The alleged abuse occurred near 28th and Chambers on Wednesday morning, June 5.

Milwaukee police say a man struck the 2-month-old baby causing serious and life-threatening injuries. The child remains in the hospital.

A male suspect has been taken into custody. However, police say the investigation is ongoing and they’re still seeking a motive.